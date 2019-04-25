Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Siskiyou Against Rx Addiction (SARA), is sponsoring Siskiyou’s first Prescription Drug Take-Back Day of 2019 this Saturday, April 27. This semiannual, nationwide event addresses both public safety and public health issues surrounding the dangers of storing unused, unwanted or expired medicines in the home.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the US are alarmingly high, as are the numbers of accidental poisonings and overdoses. Additionally, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—pose substantial environmental health hazards. The April 27th event provides the public with the opportunity to safely and conveniently dispose of medication.

Both prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted, including liquids and inhalers. Needles, syringes, and illicit substances (marijuana, methamphetamines, etc.) cannot be accepted. Medications will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

• Tulelake Police Department – 470 C Street

• Happy Camp Sheriff’s Substation – 30 4th Avenue

• Dunsmuir Sheriff’s Substation – 5902 Dunsmuir Avenue

• Mount Shasta Police Department – 303 N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard

• Weed Police Department – 550 Main Street

• Yreka Sheriff’s Office – 305 Butte Street

• Yreka Police Department – 412 W. Miner Street

• Etna Police Department – 448 Main Street

• Dorris City Hall – 307 S. Main Street

The drop-off process is confidential and secure, and no questions will be asked.

Nine permanent drop-off boxes are have been installed throughout the county. The Sheriff’s Office will be handling the ongoing maintenance and disposal for the boxes. For more information, contact Frost at (530) 841-2900 or Siskiyou Against Rx Addiction at (530) 918-9309 or info@siskiyouopioidsafety.org.