A hazardous materials spill occurred just south of the Interstate 5 Pine Street overcross in Mount Shasta last Wednesday, April 17 at approximately 5 p.m. when a 55 year old man driving a Freightliner semi truck veered off the roadway.

The driver – who was based out of Stockton, California – was traveling northbound on I-5 pulling a trailer with his 2014 Freightliner and allowed the vehicle to drift off the east roadway edge and across the dirt shoulder. It’s suspected that the driver may have dozed off, said Mount Shasta California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Schalow, but there’s no way to confirm whether or not that occurred.

After drifting off the road, the vehicle traveled down an impacted dirt and mud embankment before coming to rest facing north. The vehicle’s engine and fuel lines spilled fuel and engine oil, which were later cleaned up by a hazmat crew from the California Office of Emergency Services.

Schalow noted that the vehicle’s steering system was later inspected by the CHP Dunsmuir Grade Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility and was determined to be working.

Through further investigation, CHP determined that the commercial driver was in violation of his record of duty status. Commercial drivers are required by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to keep a record of their duty status for each 24 hour period. This helps to ensure that a driver is not exceeding the maximum number of hours they can drive at one time.

Schalow explained that the driver’s log book showed incomplete and improper change of duty records. Records that are not kept current constitute a misdemeanor offense, he said.

The driver was not injured in the accident and no other people or vehicles were involved.