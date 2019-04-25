The purpose of the community meeting is to hear and gather public input regarding the future of the district facilities, said Rodriguez – City Park and Shastice Park – and to assist the district with critical planning for much-needed major facility repairs and upgrades; addressing safety and liability concerns; and possible future development projects.

The Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors is inviting the public to attend a community meeting regarding the future of Mount Shasta’s parks.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at the City Park’s Upper Lodge – one of four buildings under scrutiny for safety upgrades.

The MSRPD board made the decision earlier this month to close the oldest of the City Park’s buildings, the Rod and Gun Club, for safety reasons. Safety inspections of the Upper Lodge, Lower Lodge and Dance Hall are happening now, said MSRPD Administrator Mike Rodriguez, and it is not known what upgrades will be needed, or how costly they may be.

Rodriguez had hoped the upgrades would have been covered with funding from a parcel tax ballot measure, however, two such measures failed with Mt. Shasta Area voters.

The district welcomes and encourages community input, Rodriguez said, and written comments can also be submitted to the district office, located in the City Park’s Upper Lodge Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact Rodriguez with questions by calling (530) 926-2494.