Yreka High School graduate Jensen Amens will be attending Notre Dame University in the fall to obtain her PhD in bioengineering, and her doctorate education will be fully funded by the university. Amens will be graduating from Oregon State University in June with a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering and said she’s nervous but excited to move across the country to attend Notre Dame.

Amens has lived in Siskiyou County since she was 7 years old and attended local schools growing up. She’s been involved in music programs since fifth grade, starting in band and choir directed by Karen Clark at Jackson Street School and moving on to programs taught by Brian McKee and Eric Seiler at YHS.

Amens said her dad always suggested that she go into the engineering field and that she has long had a love of math and science. After exploring bioengineering online, Amens said, “I immediately thought, ‘This is 100 percent what I want to do with my life.”

There are numerous branches of bioengineering; Amens noted that she is interested in biomedical engineering. She’d like to work on specific tissues engineering and with stem cell technologies.

After Jensen obtains her PhD – which she said will take approximately five years – she is not entirely sure what career path she’ll pursue. “I could go into academia or industry or work the government,” she detailed. She does know that she wants her career to involve medical research.

Jensen eventually settled on Notre Dame University after applying to eight separate schools – all of which offered fully funded PhD programs. Asked how she feels about making the move to Indiana to attend Notre Dame in the fall, Amens shared, “I’m pretty terrified but pretty excited ... it’s going to be a big adjustment.”