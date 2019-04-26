The basketball game benefits the Swan Scholarship Fund, which provides a scholarship for Dunsmuir High School graduates.

All are invited to the 4th Annual Zach Swan Memorial Alumni Game featuring graduates of Dunsmuir High School, scheduled for Friday, May 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the DHS gymnasium.

Last year’s recipients include Kevin Clark, Breanna Saltzgaver and Jonathan Shirley.

“Each are special young students that I am confident will go onto do great things and represent our town and Zach’s memory well,” said event organizer Anthony Congi.

The basketball game benefits the Swan Scholarship Fund, which provides a scholarship for Dunsmuir High School graduates.

The evening includes family friendly fun with a DJ, youth exhibition game, prizes and giveaways, a 50/50 raffle, silent auctions from local businesses and more.

“Help us make our 4th annual fundraiser benefiting the Swan Scholarship Fund our biggest year yet,” the Facebook page states.

Zach Swan was a 2000 Dunsmuir High School graduate who went on to become a Physical Education teacher at Jefferson High School in Daly City. He died of a rare form of cancer at age 28 in April 2010. He was a standout in both sports and school activities at DHS. He graduated from Sonoma State University in 2006, where he received his teaching credential and BS degree in Kinesiology. He also coached boys basketball at Dunsmuir Elementary school, and he and Congi were assistants together at DHS while they were still in college.