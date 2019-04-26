I am haunted by the front page photo in the Mount Shasta Herald two weeks ago, picturing Rep. LaMalfa sitting in Air Force One with several other wealthy white men, including Donald Trump. They were on a trip to the southern border to hear Trump’s lies and support his atrocious immigration policies. I am sickened to think that I am represented in Washington DC by such a man.

I have written to Rep. LaMalfa regarding the President’s illegal and immoral immigration policies; he replies with the party line about protecting our borders, etc. So I know he supports these policies.

According to a CNN report, Trump told Border Patrol agents to defy US law by refusing to allow migrants into the United States; he reportedly instructed those agents to lie to a judge if charged with violating the law. “If judges give you trouble, say, ‘Sorry, judge, I can’t do it. We don’t have the room,’” said Trump. (After he left, Border Patrol officials had to explain to their agents that, contrary to the President's instructions, they are required to obey the law.)

Moreover, CNN reported that Trump promised Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan that he would grant him a pardon if he were sent to jail for having border agents block asylum seekers from entering the United States – in defiance of US law.

LaMalfa supports illegal immigration policies based on fear, hatred, racism, and cruelty. I want someone to represent me who demonstrates and supports the best qualities of Americans, not the worst. I want a representative who promotes generosity, caring, intelligence, and respect, based on an understanding of our essential interconnectedness with all people and all life.

In 2020, let’s support Audrey Denning to represent us in Congress.

Molly Brown

Mount Shasta