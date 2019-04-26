Spirits were high, regardless of the rain at Weed’s 4/20 Festival, which featured local vendors, food and music and welcomed those curious about cannabis culture.

Community members had the chance to peruse local goods, including specialty soaps, hand made jewelry, art, and more. Salmon River Apothecary was present and in full swing, offering alternative and holistic health products. A representative of the Enjoy Weed Shack was also present selling classic Weed, California swag.

La Florista, Weed’s only marijuana dispensary, housed multiple vendors and manufacturers from all over California, who were on display and ready to answer any questions one might have had about products offered, growing styles, conservation, medicinal effects and more.

Recent Siskiyou County arrival Jefferson Soul had representatives available, as did La Florista, True Humboldt of Humboldt County and OZ Distribution of Santa Cruz.

Upon entry, participants were asked to present identification to ensure that the age guidelines were not crossed. Once inside the building, there was food for people to snack on.

True Humboldt had the first table set up inside. There were free Hershey’s Kisses, informational pamphlets and swag. True Humboldt is a fully organic and natural growth cannabis distributor, with products grown outside under the California sunshine, they said.

“We treat our cannabis like most people treat agriculture, we model our product like you would food.”

True Humboldt is considered a not-for profit co-op of farmers, some of which participate in “dry farming,” which uses little to no water and generally little to no fertilizer, which aids in the conservation of resources and adds no chemicals.

“We feel very welcomed amongst the cannabis community,” stated Kristen, a representative of Jefferson Soul, which distributes statewide to roughly 20 to 30 dispensaries.

“We have been busy attempting to keep up with the ever changing regulations,” as are all current growers in the cannabis industry, Kristen stated.