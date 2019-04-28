Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or email her at bushklamathneighbors@yahoo.com

Time to get out the peanuts and cracker jacks according to Happy Camp High School principal, Casey Chambers. They had baseball and softball games at home last week and a track meet at Central Valley High School last Saturday. Must be spring for sure!

Saturday will be an exciting day for the kids. I look forward to youth baseball’s Opening Day ceremony and games from t-ball and up. There will also be the grand opening of the new play area of the Gail Zink Park on Park Way, adjacent to the parking area for the ball fields. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Hurry and buy your raffle tickets for great prizes to support the Youth Baseball program. One ticket is $1 or six for $5.

The sun is shining, which is something to celebrate as we haven’t seen it often in past weeks. Having arrived home at 2:25 a.m. this morning, I have absolutely no energy to do much! The sun shone yesterday too, and the jacket I put on before traveling to Crescent City (knowing I’d need it) was definitely too hot. It was 90 degrees at the end of last week in Happy Camp!

We just had best celebrations of the year, Passover and Resurrection. My youngest son, Stephen, used to put a towel over his head and watch Charles Heston in The Ten Commandment. What better hero than Moses and what greater modern illustration of God’s ability to protect his people and bring them out from bondage! Ben Hur is another favorite of this time of year, although those chariot races are rather grim for the little ones.

Christians in Happy Camp gathered at the “Happy Camp International Airport” (according to Pastor Kirk Eadie) for Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. We all knew first light hit Happy Camp at 5:53 a.m. and sunrise was considered 6:23 a.m. but it is easier to remember if it stays the same year after year even though the date of the celebration varies. Pastor Stan Poeschel would have welcomed the pilgrims if it had been raining, although we’ve been up at the airport in the rain under umbrellas when it can’t make up its mind about weather.

I was just reading a letter from a young man, telling of being at the building of the Happy Camp Bible Church (the log church on 2nd Avenue) in 1928. He was very young at the time, camping with his family (Pastor Porter and Ruth) while they helped with construction of the log church. At the time Porter was serving the Scott Valley Parish with churches in Etna, Greenview and Fort Jones. They lived in the parsonage in Etna located on Diggles Street (the church was sold to the Bereans a number of years ago. Note: the letter was written to me in 1991 so it is quite a few years old). The building is 90 years old.

Thanks to Nell Sakota for the Easter Egg hunt at the River Park. Raffle prizes included rafting trips, overnight stays and lots of gift certificates.

My apologies if you got all excited about getting the new book from Naturegraph last week. “Klamath River Indians; Lore and Legends,” complied by Maurice W. ‘Tom’ Davis won’t be delivered until October. I was so excited to read it that I got carried away with enthusiasm and we will have to exercise patience until the printing is complete.

I’ve been excited putting together a Native American section in the Happy Camp High School Library. I’m spending time down there dusting books and making sure they’re easy to find. Seems like new treasures are brought to light every time I go down there.

I ordered a book from our Happy Camp branch library, which they get on loan from the Siskiyou County Library System, called “This Book is Overdue.” Imagine my shock when I arrived home and had an email saying “This book is Overdue,” forgetting that was the title of the book.

I read fast, but not that fast! Calming down to read the whole email, it was saying that I could pick the book up at the library!

The River Readers Book Club that meets Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Partner’s Deli is finishing up “The Gold Coast” this week. It has a shocking ending. We are hoping to read “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, but getting a few used copies hasn’t been easy.

One reviewer said “Where the Crawdads Sing” is “at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder. Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.” More than one person said it would be a good read.

Enjoy these spring days. It won’t be long until we see May flowers!