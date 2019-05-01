Unit Chief Phillip Anzo, CAL FIRE Siskiyou, wants to remind residents to be careful while burning. The wet weather has produced an abundant grass crop which is drying out and can allow a fire to spread quickly.

The CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit will require burning permits effective 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, for any type of open burning within State Responsibility Areas of Siskiyou County.

Unit Chief Phillip Anzo, CAL FIRE Siskiyou, wants to remind residents to be careful while burning. The wet weather has produced an abundant grass crop which is drying out and can allow a fire to spread quickly. Ensure all burn piles have proper clearance to prevent a fire from escaping control.

Dooryard Burning Requirements

• Do not burn on windy days.

• Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter with 10-feet of clearance down to bare soil.

• Must have a water source available, such as charged garden hose or a minimum of a five-gallon water extinguisher.

• A responsible adult must be in attendance at all times. Fires should never be left unattended.

• Only dry, natural vegetation such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings that originated on the property can be burned. Burning household garbage is not allowed.

Property owners will be held civilly and/or criminally liable if a fire escapes their control and/or burns onto neighboring property.

Residential burn permits for residents that live in the SRA can be obtained by visiting www.fire.ca.gov.

Residents must have a valid burn permit and only burn on permissive burn days as determined by the

Siskiyou County Air Pollution Control District (SCAPCD) by calling SCAPCD at (530) 842-8123 to confirm the burn day status and/or burn hour restrictions.

Changing conditions may necessitate an early burn suspension. Keep informed about the burn restrictions and information on burn permits requirements by contacting CAL FIRE at (530)842-3516 or visit www.fire.ca.gov.