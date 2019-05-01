The backstage world of Ridgecrest politics will lose a familiar face when Supervisor Mick Gleason’s Representative Denny Kline retires on May 2.

He is the one often seen at local events, but not always reported on. As Kline is fond of saying – if he shows up in the picture he’s not doing his job.

To those who make the government circuit, however, Kline is a familiar sight. Representing Gleason at a range of local events, he prefers to stay out of the limelight unless he is awarding a certificate of appreciation on behalf of Kern County. But he is well known to the local media as the guy to go through to get to Gleason. Kline has been a key player behind the scenes for many years: issuing statements, setting up meetings with Gleason and stage-managing the Ridgecrest end of public meetings televised at the county building to allow citizens to weigh in from a distance to Bakersfield.

Kline likes to describe himself as Gleason’s ears but not his mouth. As such, he performed the other important function of providing a place for citizens to, well, vent. Kline said he perfected the skill of listening patiently and collecting information to pass onto Gleason or others.

“I am there to listen, not solve the problems,” he said. “That’s Mick’s job.”

After 6 1/2 years with Gleason, Kline is moving on to what amounts to his third retirement.

It is the end of a long journey that began when Kline was 17, and – in his words – joined the Navy to see the world. The draft was active and after graduating from high school Kline “trekked off to boot camp as a reservist in San Diego just to get it over with.”

Kline was busy. In addition, to matriculating at the University of Washington, he worked full-time.

Then the Navy called him to active duty. Two years became four in exchange for schooling. Kline called aviation electronics technician school “the hardest, most challenging educational experience of my life,” adding “I’d excelled in English and journalism in high school but I detested math and science. But the alternative to success at this school was going to sea and chipping paint for the next three years.”

He squeaked by, graduating by the narrowest of margins.

When Kline received his assignment to China Lake, he first heard it as China. Once he realized it was China Lake in California, Kline said he was thrilled – picturing the Golden Gate Bridge and Hollywood.

“It took a trip to the library to find China Lake on a map,” he added.

To hear Kline tell it, he was in heavy competition as the worst electronics technician in the U.S. Navy. But then he got a lucky break. His typing skills landed him a job typing a mimeographed letter. He edited the letter to make it easier to type, inadvertently showing his writing skills.

The commander demanded to know who was responsible for the rewrite. When Kline timidly confessed, he was reassigned from the shop to the office to re-write reports and the rest is history.

Kline became a technical writer for a local contractor then for civil service. He went on to work as a Public Affairs protocol specialist then as China Lake’s PAO. Next up was a stint as the Naval Air Systems Command Public Information Officer, then Director of Congressional and Public Affairs for a Pentagon joint program, the FAA and finally acting as a Boeing executive.

“All because I could type,” Kline joked.

Kline went to work for Gleason after his election to the Kern County Board of Supervisors in 2012. Kline said he volunteered for Gleason’s campaign at the behest of mutual friend Jack Connell. Gleason asked Kline to coffee for what he said would be a campaign debrief.

Midway through the discussion at Kristy’s, Kline said, he realized it was less a debrief and more a job interview.

“I think he was trying to find out if I was enough of a Republican for him,” Kline said with a laugh.

Laughing again, Kline said he did not take the job for the money – it represented a significant pay cut from his most recent position. But he said he had a great time and saw some wonderful things happen.

“The dog park, Petroglyph Park, the walkway up to the college,” Kline said. “A lot of things happened on my watch.”

He spoke highly of the Leadership Ridgecrest program, which will be holding its second graduation in June. “That is a product of Mick being persistent along with Geri [Haradon],” Kline said. Not to mention his own crucial contributions. (Full disclosure: Jessica Weston is a graduate of the inaugural Leadership Ridgecrest program and currently sits on the Leadership Ridgecrest advisory board).

Kline said he is looking forward to retirement, which will include spending more time with his wife Mary Jane, whom he describes as “having the patience of Job” for rolling with the demands of this most recent job. He also plans on other trips and more time with family.

Kline was honored at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Denny “Chainsaw” Kline was awarded a certificate of recognition from the Board of Supervisors for exemplary public service and civic contributions to the community and Kern County. For more on how Kline received this nickname, see Jessica Weston’s column.

Gleason weighed in on his departing assistant Tuesday and was effusive in his praise.

“I asked him about six or seven years ago over a cup of coffee if he would be interested in being a field representative for Kern County,” Gleason said. “To my surprise he accepted the offer.” Gleason called the development “a great, great deal and a great relief.”

Gleason said Kline “has performed magnificently for the people of the Indian Wells Valley, always putting them in the best light.”

Gleason described Kline as someone who brought a special touch which tended to kick projects up to a higher level.

“We have done some really good stuff, most of it if not all of it was because of Denny Kline,” he said.

He also mentioned the iconic petroglyphs in Petroglyph Park as taking the area “from being a park to being an experience.”

Gleason also praised Kline’s contributions to Leadership Ridgecrest and “all the fine stuff that distinguishes the things that we have done. He takes them from begin average to being remarkable – it’s all because of Denny Kline.”

He described Kline as “a great communicator who knows and understands how to best manage conversations.” Speaking metaphorically, Gleason added, “He knows when to throw a punch, when to take a punch and when to pull a punch. I am proud to have known him and he has served Kern County with distinction.”

Mayor Peggy Breeden also shared her thoughts. “We are losing a giant who cares for, understands and believes in this community.” Breeden added that Kline is “one of the best storytellers around” and that he “almost always makes himself and other cohorts the funniest part.” Breeden described Mary Jane Kline as one of Denny’s greatest assets. “She deserves a medal for always laughing with great pride and love at all he does or almost all.” Breeden concluded that Kline will be greatly missed.