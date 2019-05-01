The Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks District was unable to find adequate staffing for the pool, said Administrator Mike Rodriguez, and without lifeguards, the pool cannot operate.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Dunsmuir Community Pool will not be opening for happy swimmers hoping to take a cool dip this summer.

Rodriguez said the district did all it could to drum up applicants – they even attended a job faire at Dunsmuir High School to hand out applications – but after weeks of extensive outreach, there was only one application turned in.

The pool needs at least six lifeguards to safely staff it over the summer months, said Rodriguez. Last year, the district made due with three, but it was not a good situation, he said.

“We’re very sad and disappointed,” Rodriguez said Monday, when he made the announcement. “This is a popular facility and it was a tough decision to make.”

To become a certified lifeguard, applicants need to attend a weekend-long course. Starting pay is minimum wage, but after taking the water safety instruction course, there is a small increase in compensation, said Rodriguez.

The district will continue applying for grants to replace the pool’s fiberglass shell and the outdated slide for upcoming seasons.

For more information, contact District Administrator Mike Rodriguez, c/o of the Dunsmuir Recreation Office at (530) 926-2494.