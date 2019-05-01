“Our goal is to stop the indoor commercial cultivation of cannabis in the city limits,” said Jennifer Dickinson, who is spearheading the referendum effort, adding that the group is not against medical or recreational use by individuals. They assert, however, that cannabis cultivation businesses have negative impacts on small cities, expose the community to toxins, increase crime, and are not sustainable for the City of Weed.

A group of concerned voters is circulating a referendum in an effort to repeal the City of Weed’s recently approved ordinance which provides regulations for businesses that wish to cultivate cannabis products.

Weed’s City Manager Ron Stock, however, said the referendum may not have the group’s desired outcome and would actually lessen restrictions the ordinance puts in place for businesses that grow cannabis.

Dickinson pointed out two advisory measures on the 2014 ballot, which indicated that 50.87 percent of Weed’s voters supported a citywide ban on outdoor marijuana growth and 54.29 percent disapproved of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

“The council is not following the advice of the voters,” Dickinson said.

The Weed City Council unanimously adopted the Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance after a second and final reading at its April 11 meeting. This gives the group 30 days from that date to collect the signatures of 10 percent of Weed’s 1,361 registered voters in their quest to suspend its enactment. They began collecting signatures on April 20.

If the proponents are able to gather 137 signatures, and if they are verified by Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum, the council would be forced to make a decision. They could repeal the ordinance and reenact it in a year, place the ordinance on a special election ballot, or place it on the next general election ballot, which would be in November of 2020. The city would pick up the tab for the election.

Stock said if the ordinance is repealed, the city would lose the control the ordinance provides in relation to guidelines, regulations and restrictions of indoor cultivation. He said even without the ordinance, the city could still choose to issue a business license for a commercial cannabis business, but they wouldn’t have the Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance to fall back on.

“I do not know if the city would do that. We’ve never been forced to make that decision and we’ve never had an application,” he said.

However, Stock said, “the repeal of (the ordinance) may reduce or lessen the rules and regulations for the operation of such a business.”

During the council’s consideration of the ordinance and related public hearings, several members of the cannabis lobby attended, Stock said. They objected to some of the rules and regulations contained in the ordinance, but no one on the other side of the cannabis issue spoke.

Stock said while there’s a lot packed into the ordinance, he feels that two of its most important regulations block minors from being on premises and that a license cannot be transferred. He also said the ordinance provides strict regulations for growers to ensure odors do not escape cultivation businesses.

Dickinson said she hopes the referendum is successful and that the city council will “suspend any plans to promote, encourage or issue any more permits to businesses.”

Dickinson said cultivation of marijuana is not an energy efficient business and such a business would use too much water and electricity, and “will subject the workers ... to chemicals, fertilizers and mold ... due to pest control and humidity levels necessary to ensure optimal growth rates.”

She also called attention to health impacts – especially to children – and an increase in crime, which might not take place directly around cannabis businesses because of the required security measures, but could be increased in “outer areas in the suburbs.”

“According to the New York Times, commercial sales of cannabis violates federal law; handling the proceeds of any marijuana transaction is considered to be money laundering,” Dickinson said.

To learn more about the referendum effort, contact Dickinson at (503) 360-4476 or stopcommercialgrowing911.com.