Scripture declares an Old Testament promise from God, ‘If My people, who are called by My Name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’ (2 Chronicles 7:14)

Jesus Christ declare a powerful promise as well; ‘For where two or three gather in My name, there am I with them.’ (Matthew 18:20)

Thursday, May 2, is a day dedicated across our country to be the National Day of Prayer.

There is no need to remind anyone of the crisis in which our country is facing. Therefore, with open arms and eager hearts, we cordially invite you and yours to come and pray with us anytime at First Baptist Church Mount Shasta, 812 Lassen Ln., Mount Shasta. Doors open all day.

There are three specific times of gathering and your presence is desired at any of the following; 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, also at City Hall Plaza at high noon.

This is a non-political gathering to focus on calling on the Name of Father God through the intercession of Jesus Christ to help heal the United States of America. The appropriate theme across the country for this year is that we would love one another as Christ loves us. How marvelous!

There will be times of worship, silent prayer, and a concert of prayer. Come as you are.

Susan Waller

Mount Shasta