The city's long-awaited Splash Pad is finally open. The traditional ribbon-cutting was held Saturday April 27 in Freedom Park as part of a grand opening featuring free hotdogs coooked by C.E.R.T for the first 250 people in attendance. Also on hand were Mojave Pistachios handing out free sunscreen and Cerro Coso Cheer giving out free snacks. Other sponsors included Walmart, Albertsons and McDonald's.

The kids of the community wasted no time in putting the new attraction to good use. They splashed and played as members of the city government and staff cut the ribbon.

“It's a great event for all the community. Everyone worked together and it benefits our community and our kids,” said Mayor Peggy Breeden.

“I am really excited to see the great turnout and I think it's going to be good for our community,” Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens said.

Breeden also shared a certificate of recognition from California State Senator Shannon Grove congratulating the city on the splash pad.