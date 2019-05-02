The meetings will be held at a variety of times to encourage people of all ages to attend and share their input. SLT is considering several projects: boardwalk widening and replacement, a new boardwalk segment, enhancements to the picnic area including adding shade structures, and a streambank stabilization project at the waterfall.

Sisson Meadow, just blocks from downtown Mount Shasta, is a favorite place of residents and visitors – and it’s in need of some renovation. Siskiyou Land Trust, the owner of Sisson Meadow, is holding a series of public meetings to engage with people about how they use the meadow and what they'd like to see in the enhancement plan. The plan will inform grant applications and fundraising efforts to carry out projects. This is an opportunity for people who visit the meadow, whether it's once a year or daily, to provide input on the selection and design of projects.

The meetings will be held at a variety of times to encourage people of all ages to attend and share their input. SLT is considering several projects: boardwalk widening and replacement, a new boardwalk segment, enhancements to the picnic area including adding shade structures, and a streambank stabilization project at the waterfall. The organization is open to comments, drawings and suggestions to help direct and refine those projects based on visitors' experience of the space.

Meetings will be a combination of indoor sessions at the Mt. Shasta Library and walk-thru sessions at Sisson Meadow. The first meeting, on May 9th, will include an introduction to the meeting series, planning process and an overview of a grant application SLT plans to submit this summer for a number of these projects.

Meeting dates

Thursday, May 9, 6:30-8 p.m. at Mt. Shasta Library for an introduction to the project and input workshop

Sat, May 18, 11:30 a.m. at the Castle Street entrance to Sisson Meadow (as part of the Siskiyou Science Festival) – looking at project locations

Thursday, May 23, 6:30 p.m. at the Alma Street/Library entrance to Sisson Meadow –looking at project locations

Friday, May 31, 9:30 a.m. at the Castle Street entrance to Sisson Meadow – looking at project locations

Thursday, June 6, 6:30-8 p.m. at Mt. Shasta Library – SLT will share results of public input sessions and project selection for the upcoming grant application.

Meetings will include the opportunity to provide input through a workshop-style format, as well as printed surveys that people can return anytime during May. The survey will also be available online for folks who are not able to attend any of the meetings. People are invited to attend as many meetings as they are able to and it is recommended that folks come to at least one of the walk-thru sessions.

More information about the project and the history of Sisson Meadow can be found at siskiyoulandtrust.org.

Questions about the meetings can be sent to siskiyoulandtrust@gmail.com or by leaving a message at (530) 926-2259 for a return phone call. Board members, volunteers and staff will be on hand at the meetings to engage in conversations.