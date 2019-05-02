In the olden days, that used to mean we had enough money to pay the rent, plenty of food, good friends, and beautiful weather. That is about to change when the planning department gets their way of easily passing the MultiSpecies Farming Zoning Text Amendment through the Planning Commission on May 15. Commercial hog farms on Prime Agriculture, Non-Prime Agriculture and Rural Residential Zoned land will be allowed all over Siskiyou County.

We the public have no say because planning has conveniently set it up as “Categorically Exempt,” meaning no environmental review, no use permit, no size limits for amount of land required, no limits of number of animals allowed, no county oversight, no complaints accepted as there will be no county enforcement.

On a related issue of tourism, the Siskiyou Economic Development Council presented an update on its projects and activities to the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 23 and received approval of $650,000 over the course of the five year contract. But hats off to Supervisor Ed Valenzuela who stated he was looking out two to five years and seeing the county’s budget going down, not up, and so far he has not yet seen the county move forward economically, based on the SEDC’s activities. Good for him for telling them they are going to have to really quantify what the county is getting back out of this.

It usually works that the businesses who are promoting tourism are the ones who make the most money off of it. Many benefit from Welfare Exemptions of paying no property taxes, or benefit from lower property taxes because of various other programs. What about the burden on our roads, our water and waste disposal, police, fire, and other emergency services? Does the county budget actually benefit from increased tourism?

Many people may not know that here in Scott Valley (and maybe in other communities in Siskiyou County), the fire departments, ambulance and search and rescue are staffed mostly by volunteers, many who work full-time jobs to support their families. So when a call goes out, they leave their jobs, if possible, (some have been known to close their store and run to help), risking their lives for others.

We are well into the 21st Century. What happened to smaller footprint and living lighter for a healthier planet; sustainability; developing community-mindedness within our communities; shopping locally; helping our neighbors; and when visiting a Wilderness Area, packing out your trash and leaving it better than you found it?

Why not spend that same money on working with existing businesses to determine what help they might need to make our valley and our county the model of a truly sustainable place, for the people who live, work, and raise their families here. It is those people who have been the backbone of the economy that has and will continue to be called upon to support this county.

Che’usa Wend

Eb Whipple

Etna