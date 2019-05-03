The College of the Siskiyous baseball team wrapped up its season with single game losses to Feather River, the Golden Valley Conference champion at 23-2, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The College of the Siskiyous baseball team wrapped up its season with single game losses to Feather River, the Golden Valley Conference champion at 23-2, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Eagles kept the first contest close, twice coming back from deficits to tie the game. With the score 3-3 after four innings, Feather River pushed across two runs in the fifth and sixth inning.

COS scored four runs in the seventh on a 2-run Tyler Blackburn single and some Golden Eagle errors. Feather River made six errors that resulted in eight of the nine runs they gave up being unearned.

Behind 12-8 in the bottom of the ninth, the Eagles scored a run, but the rally died with men on second and third.

Siskiyous had 13 hits, all of them singles. They’ve lacked a big bat all season, hitting only three home runs and ranking 84th out of 88 community colleges in California in that department.

Jansen Dangaran went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored. Josh Vaughan had three hits, knocked in a run, and scored thrice. Tyler Blackurn sparked an Eagle rally with two RBIs.

Justin Lockley, 1-2, took the loss. He gave up five runs in 4.1 innings.

The Thursday contest was the final game for the sophomores, and both managers substituted liberally to give everyone some playing or pitching time. Feather River used eight pitchers and 26 players overall, and COS fielded 18.

The Eagles lost 12-1 and were never in the game. Batters didn’t see any Golden Eagle pitcher long enough to get a handle on them, managing only five hits and scoring their only run by hitting into a double play.

Losing pitcher Joseph Saenz gave up 12 hits and eight runs in four innings, though only one of the runs was earned as the Eagles made five errors.

COS finishes the season at 9-16 and in fourth place in the GVC, a marked improvement over their last place finish in 2018.

Three Eagles batted over .300 and will merit consideration for all-conference honors

Shortstop Josh Vaughan was fifth in the GVC with a .361 average. Payton Miller hit .331 and Jansen Dangaran .316. The trio led the Eagles in RBIs, Miller with 23, Vaughan with 22, and Dangaran knocking in 21.

COS loses Vaughan and Dangaran to graduation, but Miller returns along with pitcher Dustin Mansell, third in the GVC with a 2.70 earned run average, and some good freshmen.

If coach Nick Thielman can recruit a clean-up hitter and some pitching talent the Eagles can do some damage next year.