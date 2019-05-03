Chosen favorites for April are Karen Copsey’s oil painting “Bedtime”, Anne McTavish’s oil painting “Palace of Fine Arts” and Carol Wilder’s pastel painting “Mountain Evening”.

The Siskiyou Artists Association met recently at the Lake Shastina Community Center. President Bea Duran-Whiteman conducted the business meeting. Suggestions and ideas for some changes in the club by-laws were discussed, treasurer’s report, and announcements of community art events were presented.

Scholarship Committee chairperson, Betty Swartz reported annual art scholarship applications will be due soon, and interviews will be held in May.

The annual Art Show Chairpersons Anne McTavish and Karen Copsey discussed some changes and ideas for the show which will be this August/September. Further information regarding the art show is available on the SAA website.

Following the business meeting the members enjoyed a lively and interesting art critique of member’s art by Mt. Shasta artist Chris Messer. Following the critique members voted for their three favorite works to be chosen as “Art of the Month.”

Chosen favorites for April are Karen Copsey’s oil painting “Bedtime”, Anne McTavish’s oil painting “Palace of Fine Arts” and Carol Wilder’s pastel painting “Mountain Evening”.

The next meeting of the SAA will be Sunday June 9, at the Lake Shastina Community Center, 15244 Driftwood Dr. Lake Shastina.

For additional information on the Siskiyou Artists Association visit www.siskiyouartists.com