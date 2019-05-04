Under sunny skies, Bel Air Park became a wonderland of fun and activities for more than 500 children honoring April Child Abuse Prevention month.

In celebration of their 20 year anniversary, First 5 Siskiyou Community Resource Center collaborated with agencies around Siskiyou County to host the Sixth Annual Kids Day Festival Saturday in Weed.

Under sunny skies, Bel Air Park became a wonderland of fun and activities for more than 500 children honoring April Child Abuse Prevention month.

Throughout the day, children with painted faces and animal balloons in hand ran from booth to booth enjoying hands-on activities, crafts and games, playing games for prizes and healthy food that was all for free at the festival.

Children got to cuddle with baby goats at the Maagic Mountain Farm booth, roll around the grass with an eight-foot boa constrictor and turtles with Bob Hodges’ reptiles, and feed friendly alpacas.

Delbert Lee wowed the kids with his magic show and children lined up at the Cascade Conservatory Performing Arts Centre for fun in the Tiny Toes Dance Class-Intro to Movement.

Shasta Head Start had a tub of sudsy water, hoops and homemade wands to swirl, sending large bubbles in the air and a table of homemade play-doh along with the recipe to make at home.

Kids made cork dolls at the North State Parent Magazine booth, and picture frames at the Prevention of Domestic Violence booth.

There was a game station at the Boys and Girls Club of the Siskiyous’ area, a hula hoop station, bounce houses, craft tables and prizes to win throughout the day.

“We are here today to connect with the kids and take part to make relationships with the children to give them a good impression of law enforcers and show them that it is not what they see on TV,” said Weed Police Department, School Resource Officer Tim Green as he played golf with children.

Kids got to sit in the driver’s seat of the Weed Fire Engine truck and get a hug from US Forest Service’s Smokey Bear.

No one was hungry, as free food was available all day. The Church of Christ served pancakes with all the fixings, Weed Rotary gave out hot dogs and people got tacos from the Casa Ramos booth.

This is their third year that Casa Ramos has served free food at Kids Day, said Andrea Herr, Program Director of the Family and Community Resource Center of Weed. The Weed Church of Christ and Weed Rotary have also provided free food at Kids Day for years, Herr added.

Casa Ramos also provides food for Weed Senior Lunch once a month and for our parenting classes, said Herr. “They do this at a very reasonable rate as a community service. They transport the Senior Lunch to Weed, which is a great help.”

The Weed Church of Christ and Weed Rotary also provided free food at Kid Day and have done this for years, said Herr.

“Like Casa Ramos they also help to support other community activities facilitated by the Family and Community Resource Center of Weed and Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center, like our summer camp and Halloween Harvest Festival,” Herr added. “Their support makes these services for children and families possible.”

“We are excited to provide social connections like Kid’s Day Festival. This collaborative strengthens communities and families,” said Steve Bryan of First 5 of Siskiyou County. “Every year it gets bigger and better.”

“This is our sixth annual Kids Day Festival. Every April we honor child abuse prevention month,” said Jenny Asay, program assistant with the Family Community Resource Enter and the Mount Shasta Resource Center. “We have parenting classes, play groups, family resources, senior services and work with First 5 (ages 0 to 5) and Cal Fresh. We are bringing the community together to strengthen families. Without Weed Recreation and Parks Department, Roseburg, Wonderland Distributing, The Lopey Foundation, the Weed Police and Fire Departments and US Forest Service, Weed Museum, Boys and Girls Club, Public Health and other community partners our event would not take place.”