The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team will be hosting a tri-tip dinner and silent auction on Friday, May 10 to raise funds to buy new and replace aging equipment and expand training opportunities.

The event begins at 6 p.m., and will be held at the Montague Community Center, 200 S. 11th Street, Montague. There will be a dessert auction, live auction, grand prize drawing and t shirt sales, as well as a 52 card drawing for a rifle. A slide presentation will be given, highlighting SAR activities.

Tickets can be purchased at Fifth Season in Mount Shasta, Nature’s Kitchen in Yreka, Frontier Hardware in Fort Jones, Kathy’s Deli in Montague, Mechanics Bank in Weed, and at the Sheriff’s Department in Yreka. Also sold at the door. Tickets are $20 for adults and teens, $10 for children ages 5-12; kids under age 5 are free. Only 300 tickets will be sold.

For more information or to donate items for auction, contact (530) 524-7278 or email siskiyousar@gmail.com.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue Association is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. Visit www.siskiyousar.org and “like” them on Facebook.