Two Etna High School students from the Etna FFA Chapter were awarded with scholarships at the 91st California FFA Leadership Conference in Anaheim Saturday.

Two Etna High School students from the Etna FFA Chapter were awarded with scholarships at the 91st California FFA Leadership Conference in Anaheim Saturday. Senior Mason Justice was awarded the Almond Board of California Scholarship, which provides $2,500 to use toward college. Senior Olivia Hanna was announced as the recipient of the Mable Jacks Scholarship and was awarded $1,000 toward college, according to a press release.

Justice has served as a Superior Region FFA Officer and has held chapter officer positions for the past three years. He has participated in Parli Pro, Impromptu, Extemporaneous, land judging, was as a National FFA Delegate, and recently attended Sacramento Leadership Experience. Mason is looking forward to attending Oregon State University where he will study Agriculture Economics and Policy.

Hanna has participated in speaking competitions, served as an officer at the region and chapter level, and has been a part of the Nursery/Landscape, and Veterinary Science CDE team. Olivia plans on attending Oklahoma State to study animal science.

More than 6,500 students cheered as Justice and Hanna accepted their awards.

Career Development Events develop individual responsibility, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement, according to a press release from the FFA. Successful members expand their knowledge base by interacting with peers, teachers, as well as business and community leaders to gain a complete and comprehensive knowledge about specific career and leadership areas.

State Leadership Experience California FFA’s premier capstone conference, individuals and teams are prepared to make things happen. Skills for solving problems, making decisions and accomplishing goals are developed. Students step into the role of one of California's State legislators, are assigned a specific California district and spend four days in Sacramento. SLE is all about the role of government, agricultural policy and advocacy. This conference focuses on “DO: the ability of the individual leader and team to put their vision into action.”