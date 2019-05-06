Air and ground crews contain grass fire in two hours

It's brush fire season in Kern County already in western Kern County.

The first major fire of the year broke out Friday afternoon near south of Highway166 Wind Wolves Nature Preserve east of Maricopa burned more than 170 acres before it was contained.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m.

The Kern County Fire Department said the first arriving firefighters found a fire approximately 20 acres in size. Local winds were driving the fire from flat lands south into the mountains.

More equipment, including additional engines and four-wheel-drive patrols were ordered along with air tankers and a water dropping helicopter.

The incident commander said a fast response and aggressive air attack led to a quick halt to the fire.

The fire was contained at 172 acres by about 5 p.m.

More than 80 firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department aided by Cal Fire Air tankers battled the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.