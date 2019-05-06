Choosing the 2019 books was truly a community effort, with more than 40 nominations including genres from memoirs to science fiction, cookbooks to romance. The committee’s task – selecting just two books – was challenging.

Siskiyou Reads, Siskiyou County’s local One Book, One Community program, is excited to announce the 2019 winners.

This year we will again feature one fiction and one nonfiction book. Gabrielle Zevin, a New York Times bestselling author, gives us “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.” Fikry, who owns a failing bookstore, has lost his wife under tragic circumstances and someone has stolen his rare first edition. Then a baby girl is left on his bookshop floor with a note. Each chapter is named after a book or a short story, thus describing each new character by what he or she reads. Zevin’s book is charming, full of love and odd twists and turns.

Trevor Noah’s “Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood,” an autobiographical comedy book, follows Noah’s journey from Apartheid South Africa to the desk of The Daily Show and his career as an actor, TV and radio show host. Noah’s hilarious essays range from eating caterpillars to an attempted kidnapping and shine a light on a youth lived in a dangerous place during dangerous times.

Part of the beauty of the community reads program is the random conversations and unexpected encounters with fellow readers we experience throughout the year. Why not read a book that may have passed you by and share your insights with other readers?

Multiple copies of the books are available for check out at your local library branch.