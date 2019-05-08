Gary David Sempronio, lifelong resident of McCloud, passed away on March 5, 2019. He was born in Placerville on July 31, 1958. His family moved to McCloud in 1959 when his dad, Vince Sempronio, started teaching at McCloud High School. Gary was well known in the McCloud area as the voice of Logger sporting events during the late 70s and 80s.

Gary will be remembered for many things, including his ability to tell a good story, his music, and his design and creation of Lava Beach Golf Links. Gary had a positive impact on so many lives and his charming, easygoing character will be greatly missed by many people.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Pamela; his brother Vince (Bethesda, Maryland); and sisters, Cynthia (Dunsmuir, California), Michele (Calistoga, California) and Gia (Napa, California); as well as many nephews, great nieces, and a great nephew.

A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, June 15 at the Hoo Hoo Park Pavilion in McCloud beginning at 5 p.m. Bring a chair and stories to share.