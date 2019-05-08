The meetings will be held at a variety of times to encourage people of all ages to attend and share their input. SLT is considering several projects, including boardwalk widening and replacement, a new boardwalk segment, enhancements to the picnic area, and a streambank stabilization project at the waterfall.

The Siskiyou Land Trust is holding a series of public meetings to engage with people about how they use the meadow and what they’d like to see in the enhancement plan. The plan will inform grant applications and fundraising efforts to carry out projects.

The meetings will be held at a variety of times to encourage people of all ages to attend and share their input. SLT is considering several projects, including boardwalk widening and replacement, a new boardwalk segment, enhancements to the picnic area, and a streambank stabilization project at the waterfall. The organization is open to comments, drawings and suggestions to help direct and refine projects based on visitors’ experience of the space.

Meetings will be a combination of indoor sessions at the Mount Shasta Library, and walk-through sessions at Sisson Meadow.

Meeting dates:

• May 8 – 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Mt. Shasta Library

• May 18 – 11:30 a.m. at the Castle Street entrance to Sisson Meadow

• May 23 – 6:30 p.m. at the Alma Street/Library entrance to Sisson Meadow

• May 31 – 9:30 a.m. at the Castle Street entrance to Sisson Meadow

• June 6 – 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Shasta Library