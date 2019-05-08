I love dirt track racing. My name is Ken White. I’m the President of Siskiyou County Motorsports Association. That, and 5 dollars will get a caramel frappe from Starbucks. I grew up in Fulton, NY. I lived so close to the Fulton Speedway that if I couldn’t make it to the track, I would listen to the sound of the cars. I’ve watched modified racing at the Moody Mile in Syracuse, NY.

I moved to Weed, California in 94, when I found out that Yreka had a dirt track. I had to check it out. I ran into a few people I knew and quickly became a fan of the track. After years, I decided to get involved and help out. I asked if they needed a regular flagman, they said yes, and it didn’t look hard. Boy, was I wrong! I even met my wife Christine and her two girls, Whitney and Bethany. If you come to the track, you know them as the 50/50 girls.

I became more involved by joining the board. I’ve watched the track go through good and bad times. Just when we felt we had a good board that was working great together, a major change occurred and most everybody was voted off the board. When they nominated the 2017 president, I didn’t feel good about it and I resigned from the board. It got worse than I imagined, as the treasurer embezzled from the track. The treasurer was charged and pleaded guilty to a felony and was ordered to pay back restitution.

The 2017 president was removed from the board and a new president stepped in for the 2018 season. They brought me back in as the flagman and vice president, but a power struggle continued going on, and a division between the board and the prep crew began. The president and the prep crew walked away in the middle of the season; thinking we would fall apart. We did not! We finished the season strong; paying back $13,000 of old bills from 2017.

The 2017 president and the former 2018 president distanted themselves from the Association and when the Siskiyou Golden Fair Board decided to put the track up for bid, the former 2018 president of the Association put a bid in. The CEO of the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds told us that because the track is going up for bid, we will need to either remove everything we own or pay rent on it because if we lost the bid, we would lose what we left behind. Naturally, we removed most everything. When a new promoter was awarded the contract, we offered him all the equipment with operators for $350 per race. He turned it down.

At 2018 season’s end, SCMA cleaned the track and pits of all debris and trash. We did not abandon the track and removed only SCMA property, as required by the fairground’s contract. SCMA remains intact, participating in local events to fulfill debt obligations that were left by the 2017 board of directors.

We would like to thank all the sponsors, fans, and volunteers that worked so hard to make the track succeed. Without you, the track would not have survived.

Thanks again for all your help and support!

Ken White

President of SCMA