If you haven’t been to Shastice Park in Mount Shasta recently, you need to go to see how bad the road is to this beautiful park.

It is a shame that visitors and users must drive over gravel, dirt, and potholes to enjoy this great facility. Mt. Shasta Youth Sports is working with the Mt. Shasta Recreation and Parks District to raise $20,000 to repair the first half of the road that is in such bad shape.

To do this we are asking for donations from you, the general public, to help get this much needed improvement done. For more information on how you can help, contact John Kennedy, Sr. at (530) 859-1845.

John Kennedy, Sr.

Mount Shasta