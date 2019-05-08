Maya Ristuccia was the Cougar’s only event winner, clearing 6-06 in the pole vault for the win, throwing the discus 65-06 for seventh, and running a leg on Weed’s fourth place 4X100m relay.

Weed travelled up to Yreka on Thursday for the Shasta Cascade League Track & Field Championship and came away with some good individual performances and fourth place team finishes for boys and girls teams.

Maya Ristuccia was the Cougar’s only event winner, clearing 6-06 in the pole vault for the win, throwing the discus 65-06 for seventh, and running a leg on Weed’s fourth place 4X100m relay.

That relay team of Jill Turner, Natalia Cervantes, Rhian Viturino, and Ristuccia circled the track in 1:00.74.

Freshman Ryan Mitchell finished third in the 1600m in 5:02.82, ten seconds faster than his previous best, and took 28 seconds off his 3200m PR, grabbing second place in 10:59.22.

Weed put together a 4X100m relay team consisting of 2 hurdlers, a sprinter, and a distance man and came within a quarter second of winning. Alex Nonthavong, Byron Mathes, Ryan Mitchell, and Angel Nicholas got the baton around in 48.84.

Mathes finished third in all his events. He ran to a 19.64PR in the 110m hurdles and a 50.57PR in the 300m hurdles. His 34-09.50 shot put got him third.

Angel Nicholas PRed in the 100m with an 11.82 time, and long-jumped 17-01 for third place. Alex Nonthavong finished second in the 110m hurdles with a 19.64PR time.

Jill Turner finished fourth in the 100m hurdles in 18.62 and ran on the Cougar relay team.

The freshmen on the relay squad took on other events. Natalia Cervantes ran to a PR 31.05 for fifth in the 200m, and was eighth in the 400m in 1:15.78. Rhian Viturino finished seventh in the 800m in 3:10.58, and got off a PR discus throw to finish eighth in 63-01.

Next stop for the Cougar qualifiers is the CIF Northern Section division IV championship Friday at West Valley High School.