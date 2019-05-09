The Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous, which is located at Sisson School in Mount Shasta, invites the community to the barbecue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dunsmuir Supermarket.

Dunsmuir Supermarket is working to make the Boys & Girls Club’s summer program accessible for children in the Dunsmuir area by hosting a fundraiser barbecue this Friday, May 17.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous, which is located at Sisson School in Mount Shasta, invites the community to the barbecue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dunsmuir Supermarket.

Dunsmuir Supermarket is committed to the community and is donating the event’s proceeds towards the club’s efforts to provide the youth of Dunsmuir with transportation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous Summer Program, providing them with a safe, fun place to be during the summer months, according to a press release.

Experience their famous barbecue in the Dunsmuir community for this special event. Bring the whole family to enjoy tender tri-tip, savory barbecue ribs, and grilled chicken.

Support the club by participating in “round ups” happening throughout the month of May at both Mt. Shasta Supermarket and at Berryvale. Round up your purchases to the nearest dollar, and donate your change to help create a fun-filled, active summer for youth where they are invited to explore new hobbies, try new experiences and build life-long relationships in a safe environment with professionally-trained staff.