Vote-by-mail ballots were sent out on Monday for the June 4 Special General Election in Senate District 1. Appearing on the ballot are Republican candidates Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley, both of which currently serve in the California State Assembly.

To mark the launch of the vote-by-mail period, Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office has released a new video on the options that California voters have to return their completed vote-by-mail ballots.

“You can now return your ballot using the enclosed prepaid postage return envelope, by dropping it off in-person at any polling place or vote center, or by signing it over to someone you trust to return it,” said Padilla in a Monday press release. “There have never been more convenient options for Californians and working families to cast their vote-by-mail ballots. Whatever method you choose, you can check your ballot’s status by logging into VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov or visiting your county elections office’s website.”

The special election was called when Senator Ted Gaines resigned his Senate District 1 seat after becoming a member of the California Board of Equalization in January.

Senate District 1 encompasses all of Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, and Siskiyou counties and portions of Sacramento and Placer counties.

Watch Padilla’s video by visiting the following link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFH3YZrhBag&feature=youtu.be