The College of the Siskiyous track and field team will send 9 athletes to the California Community College NorCal Finals in Modesto on Friday to vie for a spot in the State Meet. Last year only 3 made it.

The College of the Siskiyous track and field team will send 9 athletes to the California Community College NorCal Finals in Modesto on Friday to vie for a spot in the State Meet. Last year only 3 made it.

Dominique Navarette qualified in three events and is the best bet for a state meet medal. He leads California Community College discus throwers with a 166-09 mark. He qualified tenth in the hammer and twelfth in the shot.

Six athletes qualified automatically. Hope Dodgen will run in the 1500m and 5000m. She won both at the Golden Valley Conference. Blake Chitwood will run the 5000m. He ran a 33:46PR 10K to get a point for COS and punch his ticket to the state meet.

Emma King ranks twelfth in the state in the javelin with a throw of 111-08. A good day throwing would get her into the top five. She won the javelin at the GVCs.

Pole-vaulter Marissa Macken also won at the conference championships, clearing 7-06. She faces much tougher competition at the NorCals.

Christian Dowdell triple-jumped 43-06.50 for second at the GVCs. Fellow jumper Parker Lapsley cleared 6-01 to qualify for the high jump final, and long-jumped 22-03.75 to make that final. His season high jump best of 6-06.75 ranks him third in the state.

Steeple-chaser Ooh-Shook McDarment won the event at the GVCs and has a season best of 10:03.96. That ranks him nineteenth in the state, but with most of the fastest steeplechasers running in the SoCal meet, he’s got a good shot at cracking the top 8.

Caitlin Bennett threw the shot 36-02.75 to finish second at the conference meet. She had a 35-05.75 throw in the preliminaries for seventh place and could score points in the final.

The top eight finishers in running events and the top twelve in field events move on to the CCCAA State Track and Field Championship May 17-18 at the College of San Mateo.