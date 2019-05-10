Meet at upper Greenhorn Park in Yreka and bring binoculars if you have them, rain or shine. For more information about the bird walk, contact Joey at 530-340-0673.

Celebrate the arrival of spring at the next Yreka Fish and Wildlife Office monthly guided nature walk on Wednesday, May 15 from 9-11 a.m. Local bird enthusiast Joey Russell will lead the free two-hour walk to observe local and migratory songbirds. Joey has more than 20 years experience identifying birds in the field and is the local Audubon compiler for the Yreka and Mount Shasta Christmas Bird counts and conducts several Breeding Bird Surveys for the USGS.

Meet at upper Greenhorn Park in Yreka and bring binoculars if you have them, rain or shine. For more information about the bird walk, contact Joey at 530-340-0673.

Learn about pollinator plants and how to grow them for your yard or garden on June 19 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Yreka Community Garden.

For more information about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife nature walk series, call (530) 842-5763 or visit: www.fws.gov/yreka