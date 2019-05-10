Celebrate National Small Business Week and meet the “Makers” at JEDI’s Pop-Up Shop in Mount Shasta on Friday, May 10. Six vendors will be offering food, crafts, herbal teas and tinctures and novelty tea tins.

Celebrate National Small Business Week and meet the “Makers” at JEDI’s Pop-Up Shop in Mount Shasta on Friday, May 10. Six vendors will be offering food, crafts, herbal teas and tinctures and novelty tea tins.

The makers are a sampling of the small business owners JEDI works with everyday who make our community interesting and vibrant.

Kenny Jimenez of California Quisine will be providing samples of his Panquakes, exhibited at the Northwest Food Show in Portland. He will be showcasing his gluten free mix using Quinoa flour.

Rustic Barn Blossoms & Crafts will be featuring beautiful everlasting flower arrangements and home décor items.

Nancy Van Susteren, of Van Susteren Textiles, will be selling her hand dyed scarves and other accessories using a Japanese technique known as Shibori.

There are Small Business Week celebrations happening all over the country. Small businesses account for 90 percent of the employment in Siskiyou County.

JEDI and The Women’s Business Center are hosting a number of special events the week of May 6–10. Visit e-jedi.org to learn more and find support to start, fund and grow a business.

The US Small Business Administration is also hosting a virtual conference that week. Learn more and register at www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week.

The Mount Shasta JEDI office is located at 205 Chestnut Street.

The Jefferson Economic Development Institute is a nationally recognized leader in rural economic development. JEDI translates people's business dreams and goals into measurable, long-term prosperity. For more information on JEDI's services, visit the website at www.e-jedi.org or call (888) 926-6670 or (530) 926-6670 for more information.

Events are funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the US Small Business Administration. JEDI and the Women’s Business Center are non-discriminatory and available to individuals with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.