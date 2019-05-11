The 91st State FFA Conference was held from April 25 to April 28, in Anaheim, California. Our members not only had a great experience, but were incredibly successful too.

The 91st State FFA Conference was held from April 25 to April 28, in Anaheim, California. Our members not only had a great experience, but were incredibly successful too. The theme of the conference was “Believe.” We had 13 members go: Emma Watton, Ollie Hanna, Jessica Dean, Sami Downey, Harli Gomes, Gwen Johnson, Halayah Sherman, Lilia Neely, Anna Holland, Cassidy Gilmore, Mason Justice, Nicole Downey, and Jed Faulkner. At the conference there were motivational speakers, award ceremonies, scholarships, and California Adventure.

On Thursday night, all FFA members were able to go to California Adventure from 4-12 at night. To make it even better, at 9 p.m. the park was exclusively FFA members. As members we got to ride the rides, watch light shows, and just have a great time. Our club stayed all the way until midnight, and while it was a long night it was a great one.

The next three days were filled with competitions. Cassidy Gilmore competed in job interview on Wednesday. While she did not win, she felt like she did great. Gwen, Nicole, and Jessica all competed in the Agriscience competition. Mason placed second in the state in his category with his project of Dietary Supplements vs. Taste Buds. Nicole and Jessica placed first in the state with their project Fertilizer Effects on a Spider Plant, and they will move on to nationals. They are one of the few Etna FFA members to compete at a national level competition. Sami interviewed for State Star Reporter on Friday, she didn’t win but she was one of the six state finalist. Mason and Ollie also both competed for scholarships and received one.

The conference was great. There were great State Officer Retiring Addresses, motivational speakers: Alex Sheen, and lots of fun. The retiring addresses and motivational speeches left our members feeling encouraged. The lights and music got our members excited. Our members also learned about our important role in agriculture and leadership through speeches and workshops.

Anna Holland shared, “My favorite part of the conference was definitely listening to Alex Sheen’s speech. I found it so meaningful in so many ways and I had never heard anything like it.

“What inspired me the most was Orin Jones's retiring address. When he said we should not worry about what other people think about us because in the long run, people’s opinions about us do not really matter.”

Halayah Sherman noted, “My favorite part about the FFA state conference was hearing the sentimental stories about the FFA officers and what it mean to them to be a state officer. I was inspired when Kyle Dayton (State Reporter) talked about a crooked cross he had because he said it was made imperfect just like all of us, but everything has a purpose. “

This was such a great and successful trip for all of our members. Members competed great, were inspired, and felted encouraged. We can’t wait for next year, and good luck to Nicole and Jessica at Nationals!