This training is for teachers, health care practitioners, family members, social service providers, students, and anyone who strives to understand and promote positive adaptation from adverse experiences.

A workshop titled “Ordinary Magic – Understanding and Nurturing Resilience in Development” will be held on the evening of Wednesday, May 22 at the Church of the Nazarene in Yreka from 5:15 to 8:15 p.m.

This special training, presented by Ann Masten, Ph.D., is provided at no cost to participants and is sponsored by First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission, Siskiyou County Health and Human Services - and Mental Health Services Act, Lilliput Families (offers foster, adoption, and kinship services to multiple counties), the California Department of Social Services, College of the Siskiyous Foster/Kinship Care Education, and Oregon Parenting Education Collaborative.

Masten is a highly-esteemed developmental psychologist and is known for her research on the development of resilience and for advancing theory on the positive outcomes of children and families facing adversity. She is a Regents Professor and Irving B. Harris Professor of Child Development at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Dr. Masten is a past President of the Society for Research in Child Development, recipient of numerous honors, and author of more than 200 publications, including her book, Ordinary Magic: Resilience in Development, published in 2014.

Masten will highlight findings from development research on resilience that illuminate how children adapt successfully to adversities and challenges. She will discuss how the “ordinary magic” of resilience is nurtured and present a resilience framework for action, illustrated with practical examples. New horizons in resilience science will be discussed, including neurobiological and cultural processes, along with interventions that target multiple systems and generations.

Register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MASTEN. A light meal and child care will be provided. For questions, call First 5 Siskiyou at (530) 918-7222.

The Church of the Nazarene is located at 415 Evergreen Lane.