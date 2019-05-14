The bookings above are public record provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and reflect only the initial actions taken by law enforcement in the course of their duty. This information is not intended to comment on the guilt or innocence of those listed, nor is it an indication of the final disposition of these cases.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported the following:

March 17

• Courtney Janet Brown, 24 of Fresno, was charged with a DUI.

• Cody Dylon Setzer, 26 of Yreka, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• Timothy Charles Murrin, 65 of Mount Shasta, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Jerod Angus Smith, 28 of Yreka, was charged with driving without a license, a DUI and a hit and run resulting in property damage.

March 18

• Nathan Paul Degurse, 20 of Weed, was charged with grand theft, receiving known stolen property, conspiracy, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

• April Miranda Markes, 24 of Grenada, was charged with possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and multiple counts of failing to appear on misdemeanor charges.

• Cheryl Lynn Rodriguez, 52 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation and refusing to leave private property.

• Kiyontai Lamar Wilson, 36 of Dunsmuir, was charged with a probation violation.

• Billy Jo Hensher, 30 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge, failing to appear after written promise and possession of a controlled substance.

• Kabrena Marjori McLearn, 32 of Yreka, was charged with personal property theft.

• Eugene Gerald Anglen, 43 of Fort Jones, was charged with driving under a suspended license.

• Destinee Mariah Scarpa, 20 of Fort Jones, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• Miranda Marie Moehring, 23 of Happy Camp, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges, and failing to appear after written promise.

• Randolf Patrick Rafuse, 52 of Weed, was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, driving under a suspended license, and providing false registration.March 19

• Nancy Joan Ruggiero, 62 of Yreka, was charged with contempt/disobeying a court order.

• Preston Marie Davis, 34 of Montague, was charged with a probation violation.

• David James Hamman, 36 of Tulelake, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise, failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge, vandalism, and force with a deadly weapon; not a firearm.

• Shianne Georgina Hutton, 28 of Dunsmuir, was charged with burglary.

• David Durkan Hernandez, 30 of Montague, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

• Casey Lee Williams, 34 of Yreka, was charged with being a post release community service violator.

• Wayman Elliott Bright, 29 of Soldonta, Alaska, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise.

• Michael Allen May, 29 of Weed, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, possessing a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

• Amber Lynn Gall, 26 of Montague, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise.

March 20

• Tammy Marie Andrews, 55 of Yreka, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• Cody Robert Maso, 41 of Greenview, was charged with terrorization and contempt for violating a protective order.

• Rebecca Jean Meeker, 51 of Yreka, was charged with great bodily injury to an animal.

• Ervine Linear Dimes, 33 of Weed, was charged with violating an order preventing domestic violence, and obstruction.

• Francisco Angel James Lara, 27 of Fall River Mills, was charged with a probation violation.

• Laveronica Marae Martinez, 48 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Sompheth Nmn Phaengsy, 41 of Weed, was charged with failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge and after written promise.

• Sheila Michelle Brewer, 48 of Dorris, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Terra Dawn Stanley, 35 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges and failing to appear after written promise.

• Aaron Matthew Comer, 38 of Dunsmuir, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and driving under a suspended license.

• Tyler James Hockaday, 22 of Yreka, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. and a probation violation.

March 21

• Everett Clay Thom, 28 of Etna, was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

• Christopher Allen Rose, 34 of Yreka, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise.

• Lee Xeng Yang, 53 of Weed, was charged with terrorization, cruelty to a child with possible injury, assault with a firearm on a person, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

• Cheryl Lynn Rodriguez, 52 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation and trespassing with refusal to leave property.

• Michael Jesse McConnell-Harrison, 25 of Happy Camp, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

• Aaron Joseph Blakely, 29 of McCloud, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

• Sabrina Nichole Woodruff, 37 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Everett Clay thom, 28 of Etna, was charged with trespassing on a public business, and being a post release community service violator.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with a parole violation and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

March 22

• Jesse Wade Foster, 41 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing and refusal to leave property.

• Joanne Marie Johnson, 60 of Yreka, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise.

• Sirinan Carolyn Guzman, 37 of Fort Jones, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

• William Anderson Estep, 54 of Montague, was charged with being a post release community service violator.

• Robert Oscar Judkins, 89 of Greenview, was charged with indecent exposure.

• Rodriguez Ramiro Ramirez, 53 of Tulelake, was charged with a DUI.

March 23

• Sharlene Rae Harker, 57 of Klamath River, was charged with disorderly conduct and failing to appear after written promise.

• Shane alan Jensen, 46 of Yreka, was charged with disorderly conduct.

• Robert William Bartee, 34 of Weed, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, damage to a wireless communication device and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

• Joshua Gary Young, 33 of Wolf Creek Oregon, was charged with evading police with disregard to safety, forging/altering vehicle registration, driving under a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

• Cheryl Lynn Rodriguez, 52 of Yreka, was charged with multiple counts of probation violation, and trespassing.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with fighting in a public place.

March 24

• Timothy Scott Hendricks, 26 of Yreka, was charged with multiple counts of probation violation, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and possessing a controlled substance.

• Alberto Mena, 88 of Yreka, was charged with contempt/disobeying a court order.

• Stephan Joseph Brennan, 57 of Lakehead, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Frank Antonio Trejo, 26 of Federal Way Washington, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear on felony charges.

• Becky Elaine Freeman, 40 of Chico, was charged with failing to appear after written promise and driving under a suspended license.

• Robert John Owens, 63 of Yreka, was charged with disorderly conduct.

March 25

• Jennifer Ruth Rapp, 51 of Mount Shasta, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

• Christopher Dennis Irwin, 42 of Mount Shasta, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

• Jennifer Necole Calkins, 36 of Medford Oregon, was charged with vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise.