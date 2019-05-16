The American Legion and its auxiliary have been active in Siskiyou County for the past 100 years, the resolution notes. The county’s American Legion posts include Yreka’s Ross Neilon Post #122, McCloud’s Cheula Post #92 and Etna’s Perry Harris Post #260.

This year marks the American Legion’s 100th anniversary. The Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors marked the occasion by unanimously a resolution on May 7 to honor the organization’s history.

The American Legion and its auxiliary have been active in Siskiyou County for the past 100 years, the resolution notes. The county’s American Legion posts include Yreka’s Ross Neilon Post #122, McCloud’s Cheula Post #92 and Etna’s Perry Harris Post #260.

The resolution explains that the American Legion served as the catalyst that improved compassionate care and treatment for disabled veterans. American Legion members have promoted youth programs such as American Legion baseball leagues, speech contests, and they have helped to build city parks, public swimming pools, hiking trails, and their efforts organized community bands, public ambulance systems, and they have supported disaster relief and Boy/Girl Scout units nationally and in our local county, the resolution details.

The American Legion also helped to establish the current Veterans Administration, the G.I. Bill of Rights and treatment for PTSD and other service-related illnesses and injuries.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey shared some of the county’s current veteran statistics, according to the California Association of County Veterans Services Officers. According to the association, Siskiyou County has a veteran population of 4,185. Lopey noted, however, that the local Veterans Service Office believes that number may actually be 25 to 50 percent higher.

Local American Legion Post Commander and veteran Ron Kindred shared that he is proud to be a member of the organization and expressed his appreciation for the American Legion’s sponsorship of programs like Boys State and Girls State. The summer leadership and citizenship programs help young people to learn how government functions.

Susan LaGrange, chairwoman of the Siskiyou County Women Veterans Group, noted that the women veterans’ group has seen many more women join and is always becoming more active in the community. She said she is appreciative of the county’s support of veterans organizations. Siskiyou County Women Veterans Group Jessie Bird echoed LaGrange’s sentiments.

Through its resolution, the board of supervisors extended its congratulations to the American Legion, the organization’s 2 million members, and over 12,000 posts on the occasion of the American Legion’s 100-year anniversary.