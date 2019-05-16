Saturday, May 4 was a warm and sunny spring day for the nearly 25 volunteers who participated in the fourth annual “Lets Pull Together” day in Mount Shasta. Hard working volunteers removed a substantial number of Scotch Broom plants and Dyer’s Woad on North Mt. Shasta Boulevard, Spring Hill Road, City Corporation Yard, and the Lake Street entrance to Mount Shasta.

Once again, many organizations stepped up to make this a successful community event. Our sincere thanks to the Chamber of Commerce, City of Mount Shasta, Mt. Shasta Bioregional Center, Siskiyou Land Trust, Mount Shasta Area Newspapers, U.S. Forest Service, Spring Hill Nursery, South Siskiyou Lion’s Club and the Mount Shasta Rotary for all their help and enthusiasm in making this a very successful event. And an additional thanks to Say Cheese Pizza for their sponsorship.

And, an especially big thanks to Carlos (CJ) Rodriguez, coordinator for this year’s event; and Rebeca Franco, Education Chair of Mt. Shasta Area Audubon.

Kerry Mauro, President, Mt. Shasta area Audubon