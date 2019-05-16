A California Highway Patrol helicopter who had been called in to search for 31 year-old Jeremy Wayne Price made the discovery at approximately 3 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An Asheville, NC man who wandered away from his campsite in the Twin Arrows area near Mount Shasta was found dead Monday afternoon, wedged in some rocks in the middle of the South Fork of the Sacramento River.

Price’s girlfriend called 911 to report his disappearance just before noon on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said. She told deputies that she last saw him the evening before, not far from their campsite. She added that Price had been consuming alcohol and marijuana the day before and she was concerned because he was a non-swimmer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Search and Rescue responded to the area along with the CHP’s H-14 helicopter crew. After Price was spotted during the aerial search, the Sheriff Office’s dive team retrieved his body from the river, which was about 30 feet from the nearest shore.

An autopsy will be conducted within the next few days to help investigators determine the cause and manner of death.

Those with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (530) 841-2900.