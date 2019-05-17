Leif Convers Hansen of Mount Shasta died in a tragic accident on May 9, 2019.

Leif was born in Pasadena, California on September 10, 1957. He moved to Siskiyou County in the 1970s to attend college, had a lot of fun, started a business and settled in Mount Shasta.

Leif graduated from both College of the Siskiyous and Southern Oregon State College with degrees in several subjects. Leif served in the US Navy as a Corpsman has always pursued studies and certifications in Emergency Medicine and Rescue.

Leif was known to many as a consummate outdoorsman. He loved to ski, kayak, raft, Paraglide and ride motorcycles.

Combining his passion for construction and skiing, Leif was part of the team that built the Mt. Shasta Ski Park. Having worked at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area as a patroller, Leif was tapped to be the first Ski Patrol Director at the Ski Park. He continued his service and connection to the skiing community as a ski patroller and Mount Shasta Avalanche Center Snowmobile Ambassador. He was active in and held professional certifications from both the National Ski Patrol and the Association of Professional Patrollers.

Leif is survived by his son, Zach Pheiffer-Hansen of Mount Shasta; his father Al Hansen and brother Dor Hansen, both of Mojave, California; his ex-wife, Justi Hansen of Mount Shasta; Zach’s mother, Sandy Pheiffer of Weed; many aunts and uncles; as well as a huge number of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Corinne Joy Matser.

A celebration of Leif’s life will be held at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park in early June. The exact date and time will be announced.