Well, here we are again, coping with spin-off effects the of the much needed I-5 upgrade this summer. I stress, much needed. As per their meeting, Caltrans is and has been implementing lessons learned from last summer, including greater intentionality to advise big rig companies to use the freeway only.

The reason I am writing this letter is to bring attention to the banned use of the Mott/S. Old Stage Rd. by local and county-wide commercial businesses using large vans, trucks and other vehicles transporting equipment. This is a forest service one lane road, mostly unpaved and severely potholed, not to mention hairpin curves and significant drop-off areas and uphill/downhill points. It is open to residential vehicles only and is clearly marked as such.

I’m not the only one who has had to make sudden stops and careful maneuvering to avoid hitting or scraping oncoming commercial vehicles, trees, or huge potholes; there are virtually no wide spots to accommodate safer passing.

So, to the owners, dispatchers and drivers of commercial vehicles: please do not use this road as a short cut. It’s not all that safe and it’s a pain in the butt to suddenly see you practically on top of us residential vehicle drivers and to try to swerve out of the way. Please stop doing it!

Julie Signor

Dunsmuir