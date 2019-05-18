The tour will focus on the history of cemeteries throughout the Western world, tombstone symbolism, interesting local people buried in the cemetery and even some local historical mysteries!

The Siskiyou County Historical Society, Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County and Yreka Historic Preservation all send out their invitation for a special wagon tour of Yreka’s historic Evergreen Cemetery. This cemetery is located at the end of Evergreen Lane, in south-west Yreka. The date will be Sunday, June 2, with one hour tours beginning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each tour will begin from the flagpole in the center of the cemetery. The tour will take place either rain or shine, so participants should dress appropriately and bring a small umbrella.

The tour will focus on the history of cemeteries throughout the Western world, tombstone symbolism, interesting local people buried in the cemetery and even some local historical mysteries! For those wishing to attend, there will be a $5 charge, to help defray the cost of liability insurance. Each tour can accommodate approximately 12 people in the wagon, so if people want to be assured of riding space, call Mike at (530) 710-4882 to make a reservation. However, for those willing to walk the three-quarter mile route behind the wagon, there is no need to make a reservation. The route will followed graveled roads across nearly flat terrain.