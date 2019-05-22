Master Mystery Productions and Ridge Writers are creating a new interactive mystery play for Weird Weekend 2019 in honor of the many Bigfoot legends of the Sierra Nevada. “Close Encounters of the Hairy Kind,” written and directed by Monica Lorenz, is a story set around a campfire conference where a group of diverse people share their stories of Bigfoot sightings in the hopes of establishing a sanctuary for the species.

But someone in their group has a far more dangerous idea. With deals being brokered, a mysterious wanted poster going around, and something watching them from the shadows, stories around the campfire will get a lot more sinister than excuses for s’mores. After all, seeing is believing, right?

Everyone is welcome to try out, and no theatrical experience is necessary to take part in the show. Actors will be reading selected passages from the original script by writer/director, Monica Lorenz. There are 4 female roles, 5 male roles, and 1 gender-neutral role along with technical positions to create our campfire world. Actors must be fifteen or older, and anyone under eighteen must have parent/guardian permission and a parent/guardian present at rehearsals. Auditions will be Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Red Rock Books.

“Close Encounters of the Hairy Kind” will be performed on both days of Weird Weekend 2019 (September 27 and 28), and rehearsals dates will be arranged after auditions based on actor availability. If you are unable to attend the audition dates, but want to be a part of the production, contact us at mastermysteryproductions@hotmail.com or on Facebook to schedule a private audition. For more information, visit mastermysteryproductions.com or Master Mystery Productions on Facebook.