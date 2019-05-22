Mount Shasta High School’s Gavin Paisley wanted his senior project to be something he could admire on trips to his hometown for years to come.

With the help of mentor Jeff Ward, he was able to refurbish MSHS’s aging flagpole. He completed the project with a short ceremony on Monday, when the American flag was run up the new pole.

Paisley, who is one of MSHS’s four valedictorians, dedicated his project in memory of Leif Hansen, who died earlier this month when he slipped and fell on his way to kayak the Sacramento River near Box Canyon Dam.

Solano’s in Mount Shasta donated the use of their boom truck to accomplish the installation, said Paisley. A Cut Above has been scheduled to trim back the trees around the new pole.

The project “taught me a lot about subjects that I had no clue about beforehand,” Paisley said. In the fall, he will attend UCLA to study physiological science.