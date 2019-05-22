Store Manager Raji Jaber goes "above and beyond to help community"

The Salvation Army honored Savemore Market for its many contributions to helping feed the needy in Taft.

A delegation from the local Salvation Army and field representative Kyle Yates surprised Savemore Manager Raji Jaber with a plaque Tuesday afternoon.

Jaber thought the group was just there to say thanks.

But they had other ideas.

"We have a plaque in appreciation for all you have done for the Salvation Army in our community," said Cindy Brettschneider. "You went above and beyond."

"I din't expect this," Jaber said.

Brettschneider said Savemore has been a partner for the Salvation Army, providing vouchers for food baskets and providing food for the food bank the Salvation Army operates.

Savemore's help means volunteers don't have to travel to Bakersfield to get food.

"He's been more than helpful," Brettschneider said.