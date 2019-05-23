Ernie Wasson, who received the Citizen of the Year award, gave a thank you speech that included his hopes for the town's future.

Last Saturday night in Dunsmuir a capacity crowd at the Community Building honored some of its leading citizens while dining on gourmet chicken and stuffed portobello mushrooms. They also heard stories about the recipients, among them the story of a big-city bank executive and his wife returning to their small town roots by purchasing a hardware store in Dunsmuir. Ron McCloud, the hardware store owner, received the Alexander Dunsmuir Award for his decades of volunteer efforts in the community.

Ernie Wasson, who received the Citizen of the Year award, gave a thank you speech that included his hopes for the town's future. He ended his speech with a cascade of ideas for improvements in the town, among them a youth hostel at the south end and a visitors’ center at the north end, for those visiting the Hedge Creek and Mossbrae waterfalls.

Brad Moresi and Kelley Brentt of Bite This And Chew That received the Dunsmuir Chamber’s Business of the Year award.

Nicole Dwork, who received the Chamber’s Community Service Award for her efforts to care for and find homes for feral cats, summed up the rewards of her work with an eloquent quote from the poet Rabindranath Tagore:

“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I woke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”