From the beginning, Donald Trump has been complaining about the Mueller investigation, saying it was unnecessary, calling it a "witch hunt.” And now that the investigation is completed and the report handed over to the Justice Department, Trump is boasting that He has been totally exonerated (not true) and that it was proven that there was no collusion (also not true).

It seems to me that if Trump were innocent, he would have no problem handing the report over to Congress and the American people. Instead, his administration and the Justice Department have refused to cooperate. They have refused to hand over the complete report and are obstructing all efforts of Congress to get more information, resisting Congressional subpoenas.

Trump is trying to prevent Mueller from testifying before House subcommittees. Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen are in prison. Last week Trump asserted executive privilege to hide the Mueller report.

Are these the actions of an innocent person? I don't buy it.

And on top of it all, Trump had a friendly hour and a half chat with Vladimir Putin last week. It's all very suspect and threatens the integrity of our democracy.

Pat Von Alten

Yreka