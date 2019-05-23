Gear drop-off will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and the Bike Swap sale will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Folks can pick up their gear or money from 6 to 7:30 p.m. that evening.

The Mt. Shasta Race Association will host its first Bike Swap – an event they intend to continue annually – on Saturday, May 25 at Shastice Park in Mount Shasta.

Gear drop-off will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and the Bike Swap sale will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Folks can pick up their gear or money from 6 to 7:30 p.m. that evening.

The MSRA will be accepting any equipment related to biking. The organization will keep 20 percent of the price of items sold, and any gear not picked up by 7:30 p.m. will be donated or used in MSRA’s new summer mountain biking program.

The Bike Swap will be held in conjunction with Shasta Gravity’s Grand Opening. They will be hosting adult skills clinics, free kids clinics and free four-mile shuttles.

The Fifth Season will be on hand to do a free bike safety check from 4 to 6 p.m.

You can find more information about the Bike Swap at mtshastaskiteam.com and Shasta Gravity’s opening night at shastagravityadventures.com or on social media channels.