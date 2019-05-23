Chapman invited her science students to learn about birds during the International Migratory Bird Day field trip that took place on Saturday, May 11 at the Shasta Valley Wildlife Area. This free, half day field trip was led by local biologists and birding experts.

Donna Chapman, Science teacher at MSHS gave her students and opportunity to earn extra credit by joining her at 7:30 a.m. to go bird watching.

Chapman invited her science students to learn about birds during the International Migratory Bird Day field trip that took place on Saturday, May 11 at the Shasta Valley Wildlife Area. This free, half day field trip was led by local biologists and birding experts. It was open to all levels of bird watchers and nature enthusiasts who are interested in learning about the amazing world of songbirds.I "t was great to see so many of my students (more than 40) attend. I do this every year and usually get five to 10 students to get out of bed that early in the morning.”

Chapman said when the class returned to the classroom after the weekend, she heard several of her students say that it was cool and they wanted to go bird watching again!

“We had a beautiful morning traveling through the refuge, looking at several species of shore birds, raptors and songbirds in their respective habitats. I want my students to not only study biology in the classroom but get outside and see it in action,” said Chapman.