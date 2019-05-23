“This is the third year to choose a candidate and Anna Freudenburg’s application stood out. However, this year there were two other outstanding applications that we couldn't ignore,” said Michael Wright, Music by the Mountain’s president. “Thus the board agreed to award Ian Budesa and Asher Neitsch special smaller scholarships to help with their music studies.”

Music by the Mountain has selected Yreka High School senior Anna Freudenburg to receive the $2,000 Carol Medrano Music Scholarship for aspiring college music majors from Siskiyou County. And due to outstanding applications, Music by the Mountain decided to award two $500 each special scholarships to Mount Shasta High School senior Ian Budesa and Golden Eagle Charter school senior and Asher Neitsch.

“This is the third year to choose a candidate and Anna Freudenburg’s application stood out. However, this year there were two other outstanding applications that we couldn't ignore,” said Michael Wright, Music by the Mountain’s president. “Thus the board agreed to award Ian Budesa and Asher Neitsch special smaller scholarships to help with their music studies.”

Freudenburg has played piano since the age of 7 and has continued, completing 11 years of private instruction from teacher Catherine Darnall of Montague. Recently Freudenburg completed her Level X Examination with Distinction through the Oregon Music Teachers Association. She has performed in band and chorale groups since Fifth Grade. And, in March, she was the lead in Yreka High School’s production of Mary Poppins.

“This Fall, I plan on attending Biola University (in Southern California) studying Music with an emphasis in Worship Arts,” said Freudenburg on her application. Freudenburg is also a composer and submitted one of her compositions in her application.

Budesa has experimented with violin, guitar and trumpet but found his true passion with singing. He has performed with MSHS's jazz and chamber choirs. A well rounded individual, Budesa is into art, winter sports, and baking. He started his own bakery – the Budesa Bow Tie Bakery – for his senior project, and uses his skills for fundraisers. He will be double majoring in Art and Music at UC Santa Cruz.

Neitsch attends Golden Eagle Charter School and is also taking music classes, such as Jazz Band and Beginning Voice at the College of the Siskiyous. He plans to continue at COS, studying music, and then transferring to a four year university studying music with a minor in computer science. Ultimately he would like to pursue a Master's Degree because he wants to become a music teacher at a middle school, high school or community college. He hopes to direct a jazz band, a choir, and an orchestra wherever he ends up.

Certificates will be awarded to all during the month of May. Freudenburg and Budesa will be receiving their certificates at their respective schools on May 23. Asher Neitsch will receive his at Golden Eagle Charter School on May 31. Funds are dispersed after Music by the Mountain obtains registration information and class schedules.

The Carol Medrano Music Scholarship was set up by Music by the Mountain in honor of Carol Medrano, an active community leader who promoted classical music and music education in Siskiyou County. Medrano passed away in 2016. The scholarship is for Siskiyou County graduating seniors who are planning to be music majors either locally or elsewhere. It is also available to College of the Siskiyous music majors who are planning to continue their music education at COS or a four year college.

Music by the Mountain is a local non-profit organization committed to bringing extraordinary classical musicians to the Mount Shasta community and providing educational outreach for children and students of all ages.

For more information, contact www.musicbythemountain.org or on our Music by the Mountain Facebook page.